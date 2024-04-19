Avoiding the swarm of buoyant gowns and sequins, Liesl Laurie blurred the gender lines in a boyfriend tux by Suited for Her. While she could have gone the Kim Kardashian route with a boxy trouser, she gave a little Broadway with hot pants.
The cummerbund elongates her waist, allowing her to not drown in the look, while the stockings and stilettos add the perfect feminine finish. While most opt for a wet look or bushy big hair for oversized jackets, she did a braided ponytail that emphasised her fierce cat eye.
Phupho, Liesl, Natasha Tahane: best & worst dressed SA Fashion Week party
In what was the trickiest theme to stun in, local stars owned the night in an array of breathtaking designs
Image: Masi Losi
BEST
PHUPHO GUMEDE
With guests called on to approach the “New York nights” theme with a touch of floral, no guest filled the brief like stylist Phupho Gumede.
Gumede rocks a Moschino-esque bouquet ensemble that captures his OTT style and the humour of the American fashion brand. The bodice snatches into a white baggy fit trouser paired with chunky white boots that reference the home of streetwear topped with a rosy face beat embodying the campy glamour synonymous with New York's 1980s. A masterclass in embodying a theme with your own personal style.
LIESL LAURIE
ROSETTE NCWANE
With a theme calling for New York inspirations, Rosette captures the casual essence of the city that never sleeps. Today's trends are focused on matching ensembles and co-ordinated prints that can be a bit boring, albeit a necessary minimalism. However, Rosette makes fashion fun again, playing with textures between leather and lace while her Barbie pink jacket is the perfect match for her 1970s floral dress.
YAYA MAVUNDLA
With a number of local designers able to play with florals in their collection, Yaya becomes the biggest winner when it comes to a custom look for turning to Rubicon for her red carpet outfit this year. Not only did she challenge the designer to work with a material we rarely see in her collections, the look captures her love for local landscapes in cut-out sleeves that forgoes the train trend we've seen a lot of. No stranger to South Africa's outdoors, the designer is a great choice for a custom look, considering her grandfather has worked extensively in the conservation of Mapungubwe.
WORST
LULO ODIBA
Image: Taff Studios
While she always brings the heat to every appearance, the theme for the Cruz party was tailor-made for Lulo who sadly disappointed in dull shades and green. The underwhelming look does nothing for her creative face makeup featuring pearls or the tan Timberlands that are the highlight in embodying New York streetwear.
NATASHA THAHANE
The look has undeniable opulence and glamour that are a shining addition to Natasha's usual red carpet glam. However, it is missing the theme a bit, barely capturing elements of New York style or floral motif. While the structural design embodies the urban architecture of the theme thanks to Otiz Seflo's impeccable skills, the tassels give it a southern finish that seems to embody trends that tip their hats to Cowboy Carter.
KIM JAYDE
Another star the theme was best built for is South Africa's sneaker queen Kim Jayde. While she stuns in this nude effect floral gown, it crosses the line between Eve in the Garden of Eden and Persephone at the first burst of spring. A pity, considering it's a well-executed nude effect (a rarity on local red carpets) with perfectly matched high-tops with ribbons in place of regular laces.
