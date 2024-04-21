Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water

Sources say the SANDF adjutant general is close to the former defence minister and speaker who was released on R50,000 bail in Pretoria earlier this month

A senior SANDF general claims he is innocent of charges of flouting protocol in handling an application by disgraced former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the state’s legal assistance in her corruption trial relating to her time in that position...