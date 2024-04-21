Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water
Sources say the SANDF adjutant general is close to the former defence minister and speaker who was released on R50,000 bail in Pretoria earlier this month
21 April 2024 - 00:00
A senior SANDF general claims he is innocent of charges of flouting protocol in handling an application by disgraced former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the state’s legal assistance in her corruption trial relating to her time in that position...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.