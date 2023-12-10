Politics

Multiparty charter leaders spurn candidate search talk

Insiders say opposition leaders have not agreed on the face of the campaign and are suspicious of the candidates mentioned

10 December 2023 - 00:02 By Kgothatso Madisa and Amanda Khoza

There is pushback among the Multi Party Charter members to the names proposed as possible presidential candidates for the charter in next year’s general elections. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo hit back at sex rumour News
  2. Beloved teacher retires after a lifetime of moulding young minds News
  3. ID head hints at state capture fireworks in 2023 News
  4. ANC veterans beg Msimang to stay Politics
  5. Hackers ‘trying to expose lotto winners’ News

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad