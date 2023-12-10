Multiparty charter leaders spurn candidate search talk
Insiders say opposition leaders have not agreed on the face of the campaign and are suspicious of the candidates mentioned
10 December 2023 - 00:02
There is pushback among the Multi Party Charter members to the names proposed as possible presidential candidates for the charter in next year’s general elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.