‘Bring it on!’ Ramaphosa dares opposition parties
Other parties gang up against the ANC while ignoring their own contradictory interests and policies, says the president
14 January 2024 - 00:05
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the party’s election campaign on Saturday, telling opposition parties they would be making a big mistake if they thought the ANC was on its knees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.