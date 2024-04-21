‘We are busy at work’: ANC rolls out big guns against Zuma
MK Party and IFP in the crosshairs as it launches final bid to hang on to KZN
21 April 2024 - 00:00
In a final push to retain power in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC will deploy to the province all its 80 national executive committee (NEC) members, leaders of all its leagues and the tripartite alliance, for seven days...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.