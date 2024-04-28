Inside the DA’s plan to phase out the minimum wage
Party says baseline pay hampering job creation, while Cosatu says official opposition hates workers
28 April 2024 - 00:00
If the DA comes to power after the May 29 elections, the national minimum wage of R27.58 an hour, or R4,412 a month, will be phased out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.