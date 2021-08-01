Reforming our democracy is the most pressing challenge we face

As SA stands at a crucial turning point, we need to gather the courage to forge a new dispensation

The Italian communist Antonio Gramsci, writing from prison in 1930, declared that "the old is dying and the new cannot be born". He added that "in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear".



Though he was addressing his remarks to fascist Italy under the rule of Benito Mussolini, Gramsci might well have been referring to the political and economic malaise, the sense of being stuck, that SA finds itself in today...