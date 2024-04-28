MK: the party as BS kraal
28 April 2024 - 00:00
Hogarth was informed that, barely hours after the MK Party expelled supposed founder Jabulani Khumalo, the “real founder”, Jacob Zuma’s favourite daughter Duduzile, took to X to write: “There can never be two bulls in the same kraal... Especially when there is only one bull that built the kraal.” Many were still trying to decipher Dudu’s message when one of Hogarth’s all-time favourite former journalists wrote back to ask: “Do cattle build their own kraals?”..
