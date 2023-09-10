Incidentally...
It's so utterly OTT it's criminal
10 September 2023 - 00:00
My colleague Hogarth and I both seem to find an endless well of inspiration in the many daily communications put out by the Hawks. Incidentally, if you think the police are not doing anything about crime, the dozens of press releases about arrests and convictions for all manner of transgressions that we receive every day at least provide some hope that some police are being not just efficient but sometimes quite heroic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.