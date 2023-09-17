If the fire was a 'wake-up call', why was the government sleeping?
The tone of many politicians towards poor people in this period has been hectoring, judgmental, arrogant and threatening
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Since its inception, 80 Albert Street has stood as a symbol of what it means to be black and poor under apartheid — and after 1994. It is a reminder that despite our world-renowned constitution, the ANC government has not fully recognised the humanity of poor black people and black children. Comments by politicians after the fire that killed more than 70 people illustrated once again the discomfort and resentment our leaders feel towards the constitutional obligation to ensure that “everyone has a right to have access to adequate housing”. ..
