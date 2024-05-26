FOB
South Africa’s ‘lost leader’ faces the end game
Drawing on 30 years covering South Africa, Alec Russell of the Financial Times assesses Cyril Ramaphosa’s record and what’s at stake in his last election
26 May 2024 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to the front line of the country’s tempestuous election campaign with a knockout gift for the local boss. It is sheltering in the shade of a trailer at the back of the presidential motorcade, swishing its tail. This prime head of cattle is a present for a village chief to secure his blessing for a day of politicking on his turf...
