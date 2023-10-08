ANC reconciliation with the IFP? The whole thing is much ado about nothing
If this reconciliation were indeed to be achieved, which horse — or tiger — would the IFP mount now that it has decided to join an opposition electoral pact against the ANC
08 October 2023 - 00:03
It is ironic that the death of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi would bring to life one of his pet subjects: the quest for reconciliation between his party and the ANC. And it is perhaps a sign of our times that leaders, while utterly failing to solve the country's mounting problems, would waste their breath on such a nonsensical pipe dream...
