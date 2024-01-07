Pilgrimage to Palestine: A reflection
A delegation of Christian leaders from around the globe spent Christmas in Bethlehem in a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinian Christians and citizens of the Gaza Strip. The group included the eminent cleric Frank Chikane and the writer, Jimi Matthews
07 January 2024 - 00:00
I have been gripped by a sense of helplessness since October 7. The sheer scale of the horror inflicted on the people of Gaza is beyond comprehension. While the world's attention is rightly focused on Gaza, the Israeli military has intensified its reign of terror in the West Bank. Since October 7, more than 300 Palestinians, including 79 children, have lost their lives, and almost 5,000 people in the West Bank have been detained...
