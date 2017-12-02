Lightweight single sculls world champ Kirsty McCann keeps her focus
Kirsty's eyes on the prize as she works with national team
03 December 2017 - 00:00
Kirsty McCann is up for a top award in London on Friday, but she's just as happy to keep slaving with the national team at their high-altitude training camp in Lesotho.
