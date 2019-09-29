Rugby

Herschel Jantjies's pride and joy makes Springboks tick

Springboks’ nippy scrumhalf’s secret is to enjoy his game

It is evident in his play. Herschel Jantjies goes about his business with verve and vigour, while the spring in his step suggests he is enjoying every minute of it.



The 23-year-old scrumhalf smiled this week when asked about the influences on his career and how former Bok wing Chester Williams and scrumhalf Bolla Conradie helped set him on his path...