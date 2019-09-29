Rugby
Herschel Jantjies's pride and joy makes Springboks tick
Springboks’ nippy scrumhalf’s secret is to enjoy his game
29 September 2019 - 00:14
It is evident in his play. Herschel Jantjies goes about his business with verve and vigour, while the spring in his step suggests he is enjoying every minute of it.
The 23-year-old scrumhalf smiled this week when asked about the influences on his career and how former Bok wing Chester Williams and scrumhalf Bolla Conradie helped set him on his path...
