SOCCER

Manchester City down Crystal Palace to keep pressure on Liverpool

Manchester City kept up their pursuit of leaders Liverpool with a routine 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on a day when VAR stole the Premier League headlines with a series of decisions that left supporters baffled and managers incensed.



The confusion was greatest at Tottenham Hotspur stadium where the big screen flashed up that VAR had disallowed Dele Alli’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Watford, only for the referee to signal the goal stood...