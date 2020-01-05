Cricket
SA-born Marnus Labuschagne heads for the stars
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Steve Smith has set lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagne's exploits in the five home Tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturday.
The effervescent 25-year-old, born in SA but raised from the age of 10 in Queensland, made his debut against Pakistan in October 2018 and impressed with four half centuries in last year's Ashes series in England...
