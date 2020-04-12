10 of the worst excuses for poor performance in the sports world

Fans couldn't understand why Vereeniging-based boxer Sexton "Wonder Boy" Mabena quit suddenly in the sixth round of an entertaining war against Harry Madlala in downtown Johannesburg in September 1963. Mabena took the microphone to explain: "I don't want to make any excuses, but the altitude ." The crowd laughed him out of the ring. - David Isaacson



The most unusual excuse comes from an amateur golfer, an air force officer, in the early 1980s. As he was about to putt, two transport aircraft swooped low above him. The golfer immediately knew his regular partner, a pilot who was absent that day, was responsible. "That's Blackie," he told his fourball before missing three consecutive putts...