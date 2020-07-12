Soccer
PSL is back and soon we'll know where it will be played
12 July 2020 - 00:04
Plans for the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season will be revealed by noon tomorrow.
The league is set to kick-off again next weekend, but there is still confusion and some unanswered questions from the PSL's board of governors' meeting earlier this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.