Soccer

Euro 2020: Former stars hail excellent Italian job against Belgium

Italians must have been the only football fans not wanting extra time in their team's 2-1 win over Belgium in the Euro 2020 last eight as the high-octane clash delivered the best international football can offer.



Spain's tumultuous 5-3 win over Croatia and the Swiss ousting world champions France in the last 16 may have been more dramatic, but the classic in Munich left nothing to be desired in any department...