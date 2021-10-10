Sport

Cricket

Makhaya Ntini and Robin Peterson at odds on SA's tactics

10 October 2021 - 00:02

Former Proteas stalwarts Makhaya Ntini and Robin Peterson have shared contrasting views on what to expect from SA at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman later this month.

The Proteas, who arrived on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi where they are quarantining until tomorrow, are in a group with favourites Australia, England and the West Indies...

