Soccer
Arthur Zwane sets Stuart Baxter a poser on Nkosingiphile Ngcobo
Talented midfielder must be given a place in the Chiefs side
24 December 2021 - 00:00
Arthur Zwane has given Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter the interesting task of finding a place for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the team’s line-up after the talented 22-year-old midfielder again displayed his precocious talent in Amakhosi’s last three DStv Premiership matches.
Baxter has been absent from the Chiefs dugout for reasons related to the Covid-19 infections that affected more than 35 people at Naturena, which resulted in the club missing two of its league fixtures at the beginning of December...
