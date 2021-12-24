Sport

General

Thursday night’s all right for fighting, say ESPN Africa

Broadcasters to bring boxing back into the limelight in SA

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 December 2021 - 00:00

Action-starved boxers can look forward to more fight opportunities, with one broadcaster set to rejoin the fistic fray in 2022 and another to step up its offering.

ESPN Africa has taken out a promoting licence as it launches a live series of monthly tournaments that will help SABC Sport push its live content to two local shows a month...

