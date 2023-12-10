Rugby
Blitzboks show fighting spirit as they reach last-8
10 December 2023 - 00:00
The Springboks Sevens coaches will hope the players keep the same composure and fighting spirit they used to secure their place in the quarterfinals when they face off with Australia for a place in the Cape Town SVNS semifinals on Sunday. ..
