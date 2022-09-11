Rugby
Scrumming will be key against Argentina: Nché
Argentina have been one of the best scrummagers in the Rugby Championship
11 September 2022 - 00:00
As the Springboks stepped up their preparations for the crucial Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, prop Ox Nché said one of their focus preparation areas is the scrums...
