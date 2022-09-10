“The queen's coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room. On Wednesday afternoon, the coffin will be borne in procession on a Gun Carriage of the king’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral.
Queen Elizabeth to be laid to rest on September 19, palace confirms
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Britain's longest serving sovereign Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on September 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday evening.
The queen died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, with her children Charles and Princess Anne by her side. She was 96.
Since news of her death broke, tributes have poured in from across the globe for the world's oldest monarch, who sat on the British throne for 70 years.
Her son Charles succeeded her, going by the regnal name King Charles III. His wife Camilla, meanwhile, will be known as the Queen Consort.
The palace on Saturday shared a statement on its social media pages, confirming the date of her burial and explaining how the event will unfold.
“The state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.
“Prior to the state funeral, the queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.
“The queen's coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty's coffin will travel to Edinburgh on Sunday September 11, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the throne room until the afternoon of Monday September 12.
“On the afternoon of September 12, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The king and members of the royal family will take part in the procession and attend a service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the coffin.
“Her Majesty's coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.”
The next day, her coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft to RAF Northolt. The coffin will be accompanied on the journey by the Princess Royal.
Queen Elizabeth’s reign: golden age, or last embers of a bygone era?
“The queen's coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room. On Wednesday afternoon, the coffin will be borne in procession on a Gun Carriage of the king’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral.
“The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, the Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard. After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by the king and members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.
“During the lying-in-state, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the queen. On the morning of September 19, the lying-in-state will end and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.
“Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel.”
