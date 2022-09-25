Soccer
Jury still out on Orlando Pirates and their new signings
25 September 2022 - 00:00
While Orlando Pirates deserve applause for their savvy signings before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window closed on Thursday, the jury is still out on whether the new additions can help the Buccaneers lift the title from Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2022/23 campaign...
Soccer
Jury still out on Orlando Pirates and their new signings
While Orlando Pirates deserve applause for their savvy signings before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window closed on Thursday, the jury is still out on whether the new additions can help the Buccaneers lift the title from Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2022/23 campaign...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos