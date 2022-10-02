Soccer
With no long-term plan in sight, Chiefs are sinking fast
Player signings have not matched the ambitious goals set out by sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior
02 October 2022 - 00:02
It’s amazing how the pendulum has swung in SA football in recent years. But it’s no surprise given that some professional clubs, including Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, have chosen to stick to outdated ways of conducting business rather than move with the trends of the modern game...
