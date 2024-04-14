Soccer
Mngqithi in pole position to coach Kaizer Chiefs next season?
Contract has been put in front of Sundowns assistant coach and his agent, says a source, and it’s now up to them to sign
14 April 2024 - 00:00
Manqoba Mngqithi appears to be in the mix to coach Kaizer Chiefs next season but the team’s indecisiveness could still see Mamelodi Sundowns extend the 52-year-old coach’s stay beyond the 10 years he’s spent at Chloorkop...
