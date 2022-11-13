General
Belgian Detry flourishes in wet conditions on long Saturday
13 November 2022 - 00:00
Disaster and glory, sunshine and rain. Through all the contrasts dished up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City yesterday, perhaps the greatest was in the fortunes of Belgian Thomas Detry, who flourished in the wet. ..
