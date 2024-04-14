How many medals can Team South Africa win at the Paris Olympics?
Lack of planning, foresight and strategy are stymieing Team SA’s hopes and chances of winning more than just a few medals at the Olympics this year in Paris, writes David Isaacson
14 April 2024 - 00:03
South African fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The good news is that Tatjana Smith is on track to reach a podium, maybe two, at the Paris Olympics this year. The reigning 200m breaststroke queen from Tokyo 2020 is the closest thing the country has to a medal certainty at this stage...
