Sport

How many medals can Team South Africa win at the Paris Olympics?

Lack of planning, foresight and strategy are stymieing Team SA’s hopes and chances of winning more than just a few medals at the Olympics this year in Paris, writes David Isaacson

14 April 2024 - 00:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter

South African fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The good news is that Tatjana Smith is on track to reach a podium, maybe two, at the Paris Olympics this year. The reigning 200m breaststroke queen from Tokyo 2020 is the closest thing the country has to a medal certainty at this stage...

