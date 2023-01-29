Sport

Creating all round depth will demand well rounded thinking from CSA

CSA must operate more smartly to create all-rounders

29 January 2023 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Where once upon a time they were ubiquitous and South Africa was actually accused of trying to force too many into a starting team, nowadays, seam bowling all-rounders are like hen’s teeth...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lyle Foster's perseverance scores him a R205m move to Burnley Sport
  2. Sundowns extend their winning run to 14 consecutive matches with 2-0 win over ... Sport
  3. Rassie preaches better balance for Proteas' new attacking style Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Not a good Friday for SA teams in URC Sport
  5. Bodybuilding SA gears up for legal battle against anti-doping body Sport

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding