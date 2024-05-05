Eben drags Sharks from grave
Masuku kicks resilient South African side into Challenge Cup final with a 22 point contribution
05 May 2024 - 00:00
The Sharks showed resilience and resolve to produce a result that will be etched in their folklore when they downed Clermont 32-31 in the semifinal of the Challenge Cup at the Stoop in London on Saturday. ..
