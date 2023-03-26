Soccer
Disgraced Bafana coach Broos forced to apologise but keeps his job... for now
Although he’s apologised for storming off the pitch after Bafana’s draw against Liberia, some Safa executives want him to go
26 March 2023 - 00:03
Disgraced Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologised for his outrageous behaviour in the wake of Bafana Bafana’s appalling 2-2 draw against Liberia at the Orlando Stadium on Friday...
