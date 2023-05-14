Soccer
We’re making it to the Confed cup final, says Gallants captain Washington Arubi
14 May 2023 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi feels Marumo Gallants players have shone at the Caf Confederation Cup — enough to market themselves. However, they are still pursuing continental glory and trying to save the club’s DStv Premiership status. ..
