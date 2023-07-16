Sport

BBK Unplugged

Over to you Bafana, 2026 is calling

16 July 2023 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

It is the kind of test that this team needs to pass — preferably with flying colours — to demonstrate to South Africans that they really deserve to be taken seriously. I am talking about the draw for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be played in Canada, Mexico and the US...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KEO UNCUT | All Blacks humble Boks Sport
  2. 'Etzebeth's dad would have wanted him to play' News
  3. Unseeded Marketa stuns Ons to win Wimbledon title Sport
  4. Banyana Banyana could spring World Cup surprise Sport
  5. 'It felt like we were just chasing ghosts: Bok prop Steven Kitshoff Sport

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding