Miss SA runner-up, Ayanda Thabethe finally hit the stage this week for the Miss Supranational pageant. While our former Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, walked away with the top prize last year, Thabethe only managed to place in the Top 24.
However, the 22-year-old dietetics student walked away with the Miss Congeniality prize during the YouTube live stream of the annual pageant on Friday night.
IN PICS | All of Ayanda Thabethe's Miss Supranational looks
See how Thabethe stunned on stage at the Miss Supranational competition
Image: Oupa Bopape
While she has been spotted in local designer looks during her tour of Poland where Miss Supranational was held this year, Thabethe stunned in a number of designer looks during the contest.
During the prelims, she stunned in Polish designer Relleciga Polska. Her gown, embodying her love for water, was co-designed with Juan William Aria who has been the go-to for stars like Nandi Madida and Anele Mdoda.
Keeping with the elemental themes behind her looks, Thabethe's national costume was inspired by the African sun.
For her Miss Congeniality win, Thabethe stunned in a bold brown and gold Khosi Nkosi gown. The brand is loved for their take on African prints and feminine silhouettes.
The winning queen of the night was Ecuadorean Andrea Aguilera who was crowned by the previous title holder Maswane. This made Aguilera the first pageant holder from Ecuador to take the title.
