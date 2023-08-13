Sport

More South American magic in PSL pot

They’ve been spicing up the global game for generations — and SA is no exception

13 August 2023 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Brazil’s Pele and Ronaldinho along with Argentina’s Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi are but four megastars who rank as the grandest in the galaxy of the soccer universe...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Patriotism is cool, but perspective is pivotal Sport
  2. Boks build options for title glory Sport
  3. Hattrick hero Lepasa stars for Bucs in Orlando Sport
  4. Themba Zwane's goal downs Moroka Swallows in scrappy MTN8 affair Sport
  5. More South American magic in PSL pot Sport

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later