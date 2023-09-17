Soccer
Zakhele Lepasa poised to guillotine Galaxy
Pirates’ pedigree in African competitions gives them an advantage over Galaxy, whose Botswana Premier League season is yet to begin.
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Morena Ramoreboli plans to sink the Orlando Pirates ship when the South African-born coach leads his Jwaneng Galaxy against the Sea Robbers in a Caf Champions League clash at the national stadium in Gaborone this afternoon. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.