Hugh Masekela 'recovering well' after medical procedure

12 July 2017 - 13:46 By TshisaLIVE
Hugh Masekela is expected to be back on stage in August
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela is on the road to recovery after undergoing a medical procedure to repair tendon and ligament damage in his shoulder.

His manager has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that doctors are "happy" with his progress.

"He is undergoing rehab treatments and is back in the pool," said his manager Josh Georgiou.

In May Masekela cancelled all shows and public appearances for a two month period to undergo the procedure and recover.

The 78-year-old musician is expected to take part in a concert in Amsterdam in August.

