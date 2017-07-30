WATCH: Dineo Ranaka is gonna win the body game
30 July 2017 - 14:00
Haai guys, if there's one person who is going to inspire us to get summer body ready, it's Dineo Ranaka.
While we're still in our fleece pajamas and eating last night's pie, Dineo is changing her routine.
She posted a video of herself working out and said she is focussed on making new and healthy habits.
And clearly it's working.
Check her and be prepared to be inspired.
This happens at 5am. Getting rid of old bad habits and picking up new healthy habits #bodywarza 🏋🏽♀️💪🏽💯 g'night lovers ✅ pic.twitter.com/PZ15msDV9q— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) July 26, 2017
