WATCH: Dineo Ranaka is gonna win the body game

30 July 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Dineo is getting fit and healthy
Image: via Dineo Ranaka Instagram

Haai guys, if there's one person who is going to inspire us to get summer body ready, it's Dineo Ranaka.

While we're still in our fleece pajamas and eating last night's pie, Dineo is changing her routine.

She posted a video of herself working out and said she is focussed on making new and healthy habits.

And clearly it's working.

Check her and be prepared to be inspired.

