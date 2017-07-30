TshisaLIVE

Unathi aims to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

30 July 2017 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Unathi is set to summit Kilimanjaro in January.
Unathi is set to summit Kilimanjaro in January.
Image: Via Unathi's Instagram

Unathi Msengana's fitness is set to be pushed to the limit when the Idols judge attempts to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next year.

Unathi has partnered with the African Union (AU) and internet domain service dotAfrica to bring awareness to products and art created in Africa. As part of this partnership, Unathi and a small team will climb Kilimanjaro in January.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Unathi said that she was excited at the challenge and had already started preparing for the trek.

"I have done the Dusi Canoe Marathon but this is a unique challenge which requires different conditioning. I have to prepare myself physically and psychologically for the challenge. I have already started running and doing endurance and weight training for it. We (her and the team) will also be getting a trainer in to teach us specific techniques and workouts to prepare for the climb," Unathi said.

Unathi said she was determined to conquer the tallest peak in Africa because she was motivated by the desire to not let her fans down.

"I know when I am doing something for others, I have to give it my all. I hate disappointing people," she said.

Unathi added that the climb was part of her resolution to make a difference and leave a legacy

"You only live once and I am trying to live a purpose filled life," she said.

The news comes just a week after Letshego Zulu summited Kilimanjaro in tribute to her late husband Gugu, who died last year. The SA racing car driver died after complications from altitude sickness while on a Kilimanjaro trek for charity.

Unathi said she knew Gugu and Letshego well and was inspired by Letshego's strength in the months following Gugu's death

"When I think of Kilimanjaro now, I think of Letshego's triumph, that she could live and dedicate a year to Gugu's memory. I think she is incredibly brave," she said. 

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa in 'turmoil' TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Sonia Booth's ill health made her wish for death TshisaLIVE
  4. 'That mlungu can keep the land he stole'- fans react to The Queen finale TshisaLIVE
  5. Charlize Theron and Trevor Noah unite on The Daily Show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Watch : 1st TV | President Robert Mugabe (93) struggling to walk and sit ...
Akbar Al Baker You are being served by grandmothers on American carriers

Related articles

  1. Bonang on abuse: 'You crumble and feel like you've reached rock bottom' TshisaLIVE
  2. Vuzu moves Take Me Out Mzansi to Friday nights TshisaLIVE
  3. MASSIVE! Black Coffee gets his own Beats 1 radio show TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato's money ‘problems’: I hate spending 10k on shoes or bags TshisaLIVE
  5. Timeline: Arthur and Cici's journey from then till now TshisaLIVE
X