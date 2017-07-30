Unathi aims to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

Unathi Msengana's fitness is set to be pushed to the limit when the Idols judge attempts to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next year.

Unathi has partnered with the African Union (AU) and internet domain service dotAfrica to bring awareness to products and art created in Africa. As part of this partnership, Unathi and a small team will climb Kilimanjaro in January.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Unathi said that she was excited at the challenge and had already started preparing for the trek.

"I have done the Dusi Canoe Marathon but this is a unique challenge which requires different conditioning. I have to prepare myself physically and psychologically for the challenge. I have already started running and doing endurance and weight training for it. We (her and the team) will also be getting a trainer in to teach us specific techniques and workouts to prepare for the climb," Unathi said.

Unathi said she was determined to conquer the tallest peak in Africa because she was motivated by the desire to not let her fans down.

"I know when I am doing something for others, I have to give it my all. I hate disappointing people," she said.

Unathi added that the climb was part of her resolution to make a difference and leave a legacy

"You only live once and I am trying to live a purpose filled life," she said.

The news comes just a week after Letshego Zulu summited Kilimanjaro in tribute to her late husband Gugu, who died last year. The SA racing car driver died after complications from altitude sickness while on a Kilimanjaro trek for charity.

Unathi said she knew Gugu and Letshego well and was inspired by Letshego's strength in the months following Gugu's death

"When I think of Kilimanjaro now, I think of Letshego's triumph, that she could live and dedicate a year to Gugu's memory. I think she is incredibly brave," she said.