Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything!

31 July 2017 - 08:01 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle looked regal in her traditional outfit
Image: via Sbahle Mpisane

Miss Fitness Bunny sure knows how to celebrate in style. Sbahle Mpisane celebrated her Umemulo (a traditional Zulu coming of age ceremony) and damn, did she give us the feels. Here's a breakdown.

The event was attended by some important people, including First Lady Thobeka Zuma.

Congrats @sbahle_mpisane uzuziphathe kakuhle mbali yakwaMpisane💐 #umemulo #african #zulu

A post shared by TMZF Founder & Patron (@firstladytzuma) on

Embracing Princess @sbahle_mpisane on her Umemulo #african #zulu #umemulo 🌹

A post shared by TMZF Founder & Patron (@firstladytzuma) on

The traditional outfits were on fleek.

My squad right there #umemulo #african #zulu 🌸💓

A post shared by TMZF Founder & Patron (@firstladytzuma) on

Izimbali ezakwaZulu 🌸

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

Sbahle looked like a princess.

She changed into something a little more glam for the festivities later on. Sbahle wore a sexy white number with tassels. There was a band on stage and the party continued until the early hours of the morning.

 

