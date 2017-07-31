Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything!
31 July 2017 - 08:01
Miss Fitness Bunny sure knows how to celebrate in style. Sbahle Mpisane celebrated her Umemulo (a traditional Zulu coming of age ceremony) and damn, did she give us the feels. Here's a breakdown.
The event was attended by some important people, including First Lady Thobeka Zuma.
The traditional outfits were on fleek.
Sbahle looked like a princess.
She changed into something a little more glam for the festivities later on. Sbahle wore a sexy white number with tassels. There was a band on stage and the party continued until the early hours of the morning.
