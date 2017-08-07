Mary Makgatho never regained consciousness from a coma - agent

Just three days before she was set to celebrate her 52nd birthday, veteran actress Mary Makgatho died in a Pretoria hospital, after she slipped into a coma when she injured her head during a fall last month.

"She died of a head injury. She hit her head in the fall and was in a coma. She never came out of the coma," Mary's casting manager, Carlynn de Waal-Smit told TshisaLIVE.

Mary's sister, Rose confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the actress had been rushed to a Johannesburg hospital on July 6 after she fell at her home. She was transferred to a Pretoria hospital four days later where she was placed in high care.

Rose said the family was in shock and was struggling to come to terms with Mary's death.

"We got a call at 2am this morning to say that she had died. We rushed to the hospital as soon as we could. We are at the hospital now. We knew that she was in hospital and in high care but we didn't expect this. We are all devastated and in shock," she said.

Rose said she would remember her sister for her bright smile and contagious laugh. "She was always happy and would always put a smile on our face. We are very sad," Rose added.

Mary's death sent shockwaves across the country on Monday, with close friends and colleagues paying tribute to the actress.

Her close friend Germinah Nkadimeng shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook which read: "So sad to lose one of my best friends, mamogolo wa bana baka Mary Makgatho. I am torn apart. You will be missed and (it's) sad (news) to performing arts sector. Rest in peace".

Mary was famous for her roles on Yizo Yizo, Generations, Rhythm City and e.tv's eKasi: Our Stories.

READ MORE: