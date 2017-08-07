Thembisa Mdoda reveals why she went the extra mile for OPW bride

Our Perfect Wedding presenter Thembisa Mdoda was applauded for "having a good heart" by viewers for going out of her way to make sure last night's bride had the perfect wedding day.

Mr and Mrs Khanyile's big day was riddled with disappointments as everything seemed to go wrong. The bride's dress did not fit, the decorations were not done properly and just when they thought it couldn't get any worse, the pastor did not pitch.

Thembisa told TshisaLIVE she acted on "auto mode" for the most time during the shooting of that episode. She explained that she just couldn't sit back and watch a bride's heart be shattered.

"Every bride deserves to be happy on one of their biggest days in life. The emotion that people watched last night was real. Everything was going wrong and everyone was emotional, I couldn't just sit and fold my arms. I operated in auto mode to be honest, I just knew that that bride had to have her perfect wedding and God placed me there so I could help where I could," she said.

Thembisa explained that more than a presenter, she is a human being and when she saw the bride in tears and everyone around her confused, she knew she had to step up.

"I knew I had to do something so I just mobilised everyone in the crew and we got things moving. I was determined to see that bride have her perfect day and luckily for me, everyone in the OPW team is such a big believer of love. Ultimately, we are there to help celebrate love," she said.

