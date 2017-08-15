TshisaLIVE

PICS: Chelsea Handler is loving Cape Town

15 August 2017 - 12:37
Chelsea is in Cape Town
Chelsea is in Cape Town
Image: Via Chelsea Handler Instagram

Chelsea Handler, Trevor Noah and Charlize Theron are all currently in South Africa working with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Trevor, who just finished up his comedy show, There's a Gupta on My Stoep, visited a school in Cape Town on Monday.

Today, the trio are in East London.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has been posting updates about her trip on her Instagram account. And clearly she's besotted with the Mother City.

Seal island. #southafrica

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. Tumisho Masha flaunts his gal's booty TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela TshisaLIVE
  5. Caster's love story with her wife: She thought I was a boy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fight breaks out after racist spat at Ellis Park (Warning: strong language)
Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
X