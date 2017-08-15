PICS: Chelsea Handler is loving Cape Town
Chelsea Handler, Trevor Noah and Charlize Theron are all currently in South Africa working with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.
Trevor, who just finished up his comedy show, There's a Gupta on My Stoep, visited a school in Cape Town on Monday.
Today, the trio are in East London.
We start the day in East London with an amazing group of young women who are working to break the cycle of poverty, abuse and HIV infection. Black women are the most vulnerable and often the most underserved in the world but Black women are also the most resilient. Today with @charlizeafrica and @chelseahandler we're learning about the challenges these women face and the progress they've made in determining their own future with the help of the CTAOP.
Chelsea, meanwhile, has been posting updates about her trip on her Instagram account. And clearly she's besotted with the Mother City.
My friends took me for a ride on a boat today off the coast of Cape Town in search of sharks. @redfootsafaris Rex was my safari guide 6 years ago for 2 weeks and I will never travel Africa without him. P.S. he is married. No penetration requests, please. #capetown #southafrica my cousin, REX, and me.
