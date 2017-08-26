These couples owned the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards
26 August 2017 - 20:20
It's been a minute since Mzansi has seen such a lit red carpet. We had front row access to all the celebs at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards and while the fashion was on point, these couples made sure their outfits were perfectly matched.
Ne, squad goals on the carpet.
Warren Masemola is here to win life #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/yczP64RyVZ— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/UbZfc9KB7P— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
Motlatsi Mafatshe and wifey are such goals 😍 #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/iRi3ycX3M8— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
It's no joke! Skhumba is here too #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/3DrrHD83WK— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
