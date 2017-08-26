TshisaLIVE

These couples owned the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

26 August 2017 - 20:20 By TshisaLIVE
The baes were out in full force at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards
The baes were out in full force at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards
Image: TshisaLIVE

It's been a minute since Mzansi has seen such a lit red carpet. We had front row access to all the celebs at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards and while the fashion was on point, these couples made sure their outfits were perfectly matched.

Ne, squad goals on the carpet.

PICS: All the glitz and glam from #DStvMVCA

All road led to the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday night as celebrities made their way to the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. From Tbo Touch to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Vusi Nova found alive after being kidnapped by hijackers TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28 TshisaLIVE
  3. Dumi Masilela's family slam Simz pregnancy rumours TshisaLIVE
  4. Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Conor Mcgregor Song (Official Video)
Game of Thrones RECAP !!
X