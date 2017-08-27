TshisaLIVE

WATCH! Atandwa Kani shows off his tight bum

27 August 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Atandwa has got bum goals for days
Image: Via Atandwa Kani Instagram

Atandwa Kani posted a video of himself clenching his bum. He was trying to draw attention to the fact that his underwear is stretchy. But, well, the fact that he has a perfectly sculpted bottom can't be ignored.

In the video he posted, you can see him clenching and releasing a few times.

Lucky Fiks.

These are my stretchy pants.. #NachoLibre @fiksie @jackblack

A post shared by Atandwa "The Prince" Kani (@atandwakani) on

