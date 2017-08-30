TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter celebrates the return of 'flexing' AKA

30 August 2017 - 08:42 By TshisaLIVE
AKA couldn't help but flex on Twitter after buying a BMW i8.
Rapper AKA had fans in a frenzy on Tuesday after he made a subtle but strong return to his old Twitter ways, when he 'bragged' about his  new BMW i8.

A few months ago AKA vowed to use his Twitter account only for gig announcements and music news, but evidently couldn't help himself when he casually told fans that he was charging his car like an iPhone.

Twitter users went crazy over the subtle brag and reacted to his comment by celebrating their "king's" return through hilarious jokes and memes.

Some users were not impressed and told the rapper to sit down. 

