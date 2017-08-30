IN MEMES: Twitter celebrates the return of 'flexing' AKA
Rapper AKA had fans in a frenzy on Tuesday after he made a subtle but strong return to his old Twitter ways, when he 'bragged' about his new BMW i8.
A few months ago AKA vowed to use his Twitter account only for gig announcements and music news, but evidently couldn't help himself when he casually told fans that he was charging his car like an iPhone.
Wanna take a moment to let you know that I'm grateful for all the love/support ... also, that my car is currently charging, like an iphone.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 29, 2017
Twitter users went crazy over the subtle brag and reacted to his comment by celebrating their "king's" return through hilarious jokes and memes.
Goals baba, kwedin you have made it in life pic.twitter.com/qxz37EagqR— #PortOfMiami2 (@BantuMaarman) August 29, 2017
"My car is charging, Like. An. iPhone." pic.twitter.com/Ab2ZxxwWgT— TheseThingsHappen🥀 (@ThatKhanyoGuyy) August 29, 2017
Some users were not impressed and told the rapper to sit down.
