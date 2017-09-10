TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Pearl Modiadie shake it

10 September 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl is all about them positive vibes.
Image: Via Pearl Modiadie Instagram

Listen, we had no doubt that Pearl Modiadie could shake it and a video she posted recently again got her fans clapping their hands in approval.

Twenty-six thousand views of the video (and counting) and Pearl's dancing has got us ready for the week.

Yeah, tomorrow might be Monday, but when we watch this we're ready to slay the week.

Like Pearl says: " I smile, even though I hurt see I smileI know God is working so I smile 😃. You look so much better when you smile, so smile 🎹🎼. Kirk Franklin - Smile. My get-up-and-go song!"

Check it out:

SEVEN SEPTEMBER you say 🥂✨ Had to get this one out of the archives in celebration of your 'crazy' ! Happy Birthday 🎂🎉🎁🎈

A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

